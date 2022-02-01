Brazilian president expects his visit to Russia to be a success

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 1. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expects his upcoming visit to Russia, due in February, to be a success, the leader has said in an interview with Brazil’s RecordTV.

"We have businesslike relations with Russia, including in the issue of fertilizers," he said. "The [Brazilian] delegation will include Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, who will engage in talks on agribusiness. Have no doubts, this visit will be a success."

In early December, Bolsonaro announced he would visit to Russia on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said both countries were interested in the visit, stressing his determination to "deepen relations with Russia."

A number of Brazilian media criticized the planned visit lately, saying that it would be untimely amid the current escalation in Russian-NATO relations and the situation surrounding Ukraine.