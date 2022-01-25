Zakharova: Times ran fake news on ordinary Ukrainians taking up arms

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday said the Times misrepresented a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces as an ordinary citizen when the newspaper published a photo of her holding a rifle.

Zakharova referred to a story by the British newspaper the Times that said the woman, who was photographed holding a Z-15 rifle and identified as an ordinary citizen that was ready to repeal Russian aggression.

Mariana Zhaglo is in fact a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces, Zakharova said on Telegram. Her uniform is British, Zakharova said.

"Another fake story about militants whom Western propaganda turns into anti-Russian ‘freedom fighters,’" the diplomat said.

Ukraine’s law on January 1 2022 made the territorial defense forces part of the country’s armed forces. The law says territorial defense troops will be deployed to areas outside of hostilities, unless the president directs them to perform other missions. Anyone aged 18 to 60, regardless of gender and military experience, may join the forces. The troops get training outside of work hours.