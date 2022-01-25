Heads of leading NATO states warn about consequences in case of aggression against Ukraine

BERLIN, January 25. /TASS/. The leaders of key NATO countries, including Germany, warned late on Monday that any aggression against Ukraine would entail consequences, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit has told reporters.

"All participants expressed great concern about large-scale movements of Russian troops and about the escalation caused by Russia. Together, they expressed the opinion that Russia should take meaningful steps towards de-escalation," the German government spokesperson said.

"They agreed that Russia’s new aggression against Ukraine will have very serious consequences," he added.