Russia expects to receive written answers to security proposals in coming days — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Moscow is guided by the fact that it will receive written answers to its proposals on security guarantees in the coming days, Russia’s presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Friday.

"We expect that in the coming days we will receive written texts," he said.

Peskov also noted that the Kremlin knew in advance that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not bring answers to Russia's proposals on security guarantees for talks in Geneva with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "We knew in advance that he was not going to hand over [answers on guarantees]. In fact, this meeting is meant for someone else," Peskov said. "We expect both Lavrov and Blinken to have the opportunity to exchange views and compare the understanding of the results of the three rounds of negotiations," he added.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees, as well as agreements on measures to ensure the security of Russia and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Russia-US consultations on these issues were held on January 10 in Geneva, on January 12 a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13 these initiatives were discussed at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.