Court hearing on request for ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko’s arrest begins in Kiev

KIEV, January 17. /TASS/. A hearing on the prosecution’s request for the arrest of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, charged with high treason, has begun at Kiev’s Pechersky District Court, according to the Ukraina-24 TV channel.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office earlier requested the court to arrest Poroshenko with the possibility of bail set at one bln hryvnias (about $37 mln).

Poroshenko said ahead of the hearing that it had been "organized by traitors."

Several thousand of his supporters have gathered in front of the court building.

Poroshenko arrived in Kiev from Warsaw earlier on Monday.