US Senate turns down bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The US Senate turned down the bill on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, presented by Senator Ted Cruz. The voting stream was on the website of the upper house of the US Congress.

The senator’s initiative did not receive required 60 votes for the approval. The bill provided for sanctions against the gas pipeline and restrictions against companies responsible for engineering, construction and operation of the gas pipeline and their certain employees.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 was completed on September 10, 2021.