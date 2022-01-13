Georgia plans 25 international military drills this year - Defense Ministry

TBILISI, January 13./TASS/. The Georgian Defense Ministry plans 25 international military exercises this year, up from the 15 held last year, Deputy Defense Minister Grigol Giorgadze told journalists on Thursday.

"Last year we had 15 international exercises, while this year we plan 25. Also, events are scheduled that will help to raise the combat effectiveness, military readiness of our defense forces. This will continue in the future," the deputy minister said.

Holding military drills as well as a political dialogue with partners is the guarantee of Georgia’s security. The country’s authorities are doing their best to achieve security and integration into NATO, Giorgadze added.

Georgia holds the large-scale multinational Agile Spirit and Noble Partner military exercises annually under the auspices of NATO and the US. Once every three years, it hosts the Georgia-NATO command-staff-exercises.