Minsk says record of talks between Belarusian air controller and Ryanair pilot was edited

MINSK, January 11. /TASS/. The records of a Ryanair pilot with a Belarusian air traffic controller show signs of being edited, Andrei Motolko, deputy chief of the Belarusian Investigative Committee’s Minsk department, told the ONT television channel on Tuesday.

"This record has parts with traces of sound editing when several previously recorded sound tracks are combined into one, which indicates digital modification of the record," he said.

The Polish side said earlier, referring to the released audio record, that the Belarusian air controller who was contacting the Ryanair flight on May 23, 2021, was receiving instructions from an officer of the Belarusian KGB.