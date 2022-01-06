Protesters loot offices of television channels in Alma-Ata

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Demonstrators ransacked the offices of Mir, Qazaqstan, Khabar, Eurasia and KTK TV channels in Alma-Ata, the Khabar-24 TV Channel reports on Thursday.

According to the TV channel, one of the employees of the Qazaqstan channel suffered injuries. The fire service is currently working on the site.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. Casualties were reported, the state of emergency was declared in the country. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance of heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc. The first units of the CSTO contingent have already begun to fulfill their tasks in Kazakhstan.