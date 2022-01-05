Situation in Baikonur calm, law enforcement agencies working as normal - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Baikonur, a city in Kazakhstan, which is leased by Russia, are working as normal and the situation is calm, the press service of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos told reporters on Wednesday.

"The situation in the city of Baikonur is calm, all law enforcement agencies are working as normal," the press service said.

The head of administration, Konstantin Busygin, regularly reports to Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin about the situation in Baikonur, the state corporation stated.

Earlier, the WarGonzo Telegram channel reported that private military companies could ensure security at the Baikonur spaceport. According to reports, personnel are being hired to tighten security at the spaceport and other strategic facilities in Kazakhstan.

In his turn, a source in Baikonur rejected the reports, saying this information was inconsistent with the reality.

Protests flared up in several cities in the Central Asian republic of Kazakhstan on January 2. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced a two-week state of emergency in the southwestern Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan.