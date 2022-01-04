UN hopes for de-escalation after Russia’s consultations with US, NATO — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, January 5. /TASS/. The United Nations hopes that Russia’s consultations with the United States, NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) would lead to de-escalation, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, has told reporters.

"What we very much hope will come out of these meetings is the de-escalation of the tensions that we have seen in that part of the world," he said. "And we are always supportive and encouraging of dialogue, especially when it’s at the highest levels."

On January 10, Geneva is hosting Russian-US talks on security guarantees. On January 12, Russia is discussing its concerns in the security sphere in Europe as well as the Russian projects on security guarantees at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and on January 13 - at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

On December 17, 2021 the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. These drafts were submitted to Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.