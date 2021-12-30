Beijing, Moscow can resist pressure from hegemonic powers, says China’s top diplomat

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. Both China and Russia are able to ensure global order and withstand pressure from individual countries seeking hegemony and dominance worldwide, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"I strongly believe that if our great powers, China and Russia, stand side by side and boost their cooperation, the world order will be unshakable, and global principles - irrefutable. Hegemonism will not be able to defeat [us]," the minister said.

Wang Yi recalled that Beijing and Moscow being as guarantors of global sustainable development, while productively cooperating along such significant multilateral platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS. "We have been strengthening [our] strategic cooperation on pressing issues, maintaining regional stability and playing a pivotal role in enhancing the cohesion of many developing countries," he added.