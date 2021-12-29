No major accumulation of Russian forces near Ukrainian border — Security Council

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Kiev does not observe any major accumulation of Russian forces near its borders, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said in an interview Wednesday.

"We do not observe any major accumulation of Russian forces. There are some movements, but they are not critical for us. A full-scale invasion would require three, four, five times - a lot more than what is present today," he said, but noted that the threat of invasion is still present.

The official underscored that Ukraine "has enough weapons to face the enemy." Ukraine periodically receives military aid from the US and other partners, he said.

"But, in case of an escalation, we will need much more. And all partners promised us that they will do it immediately. We would like to receive the aid now," he said.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been heard frequently in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports an empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences. According to the spokesman, Moscow exerts all its efforts to help Kiev settle the conflict in Donbass, while adhering to the Normandy Format and the Minsk Agreements.