Putin, Xi to approve crucial political document in Beijing, Chinese politician says

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to approve a crucial political document during the Russian leader’s visit to Beijing in February 2022, President of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Xia Baolong said at the 13th plenary session of the bilateral committee on Tuesday.

"In February of next year, as we know, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to China and will participate in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Thus, President Putin will become the first leader of a major global power to visit China since the outbreak of the pandemic. The heads of our states will conduct their first face-to-face meeting in two years during which a detailed exchange of opinions will be held and an important political document will be approved," he said.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, and the Paralympic Games will run from March 4 to 13.