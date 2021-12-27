Anti-coronavirus Avifavir drug is effective against delta, omicron strains — developer

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s anti-COVID Favipiravir-based drug Avifavir is effective against new delta and omicron strains of the coronavirus, ChecmRar Group, the developer of the drug, said in a statement on Monday.

"The ChemRar Group, the developer of the Russian drug against coronavirus Avifavir, announces about its efficacy against COVID-19, including the new Delta and Omicron strains. Avifavir acts on genetically highly conservative RNA virus replication systems, including delta and omicron strains of SARS-CoV-2, and it does so through three complementary mechanisms," according to the statement.

Clinical studies have also confirmed the inability of viruses to form resistance to favipiravir, even with prolonged exposure of virus-infected cells to the product, the developer added.

A meta-analysis of 23 clinical trials of favipiravir in the treatment of coronavirus shows a 47% improvement in the condition of patients when used at an early stage of the disease, the developer noted.

Avifavir is the first drug approved for the coronavirus treatment in Russia, and the first Favipiravir-based drug registered in the world for treatment of the coronavirus. It was released on the market in June 2020. It is supplied to all Russian regions and to 15 countries around the world. Clinical studies of the drug, in which 460 patients with confirmed coronavirus participated, proved the efficacy of the drug against the coronavirus, the ability to relieve symptoms and reduce the duration of the course of the disease in half compared with standard therapy.

"Over the past 17 months, more than 4 million patients have been treated with favipiravir worldwide. The product was well tolerated with no new adverse events, which confirms the high safety of favipiravir," Elena Yakubova, Medical Director of ChemRar Group, said.