US general proposes NATO increase troops in Bulgaria, Romania - Spiegel

BERLIN, December 18. /TASS/. The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, US General Tod Wolters, suggested that the alliance should expand military presence in Bulgaria and Romania to reinforce the eastern flank in response to Russia’s alleged escalation near Ukraine’s border, Spiegel reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The general made the proposal in a secret video link with the representatives of NATO partner nations. He said that would be similar to NATO’s earlier expansion of presence in the Baltic states and Poland as part of Enhanced Forward Presence mission.