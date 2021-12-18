India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

NEW DEHLI, December 18. /TASS/. India on Saturday successfully test-fired its Agni P new generation ballistic missile that has nuclear capability, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

The missile was fired from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Defense and Research Development Organization performed a successful flight test of the Agni P new generation ballistic missile," the statement said.

Telemetry, radar and electro-optical stations tracked and monitored the missile flight. The missile followed the textbook trajectory and met all mission objectives.

The Indian news media reported the Agni P medium-range ballistic missile is being developed by DRDO as a successor for Agni-1 and Agni-2 missiles.