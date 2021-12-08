US to boost military presence in east Europe if escalation over Ukraine continues

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The United States will grant requests of their eastern European allies and boost its military presence in the region in case of a Russian aggression against Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"In the event that there is a further invasion into Ukraine, a military escalation in Ukraine, obviously many of our partners on the eastern front, our Baltic allies — Romania, Poland, other countries — will be increasingly concerned about the security and territorial integrity of their countries," he said.

"They will be seeking, we expect, additional capabilities and potentially additional deployments, and the United States will be looking to respond positively to those things in the event that there is a further incursion into Ukraine," the White House official added.

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, held two-hour talks on Tuesday via secure video communication channels.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone.