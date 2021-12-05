Putin, Modi to discuss bilateral relations of two countries

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to India on Monday. New large-scale initiatives for further development of particularly privileged Russian-Indian relations, the Russian-Indian strategic partnership are planned to be discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian leader said on December 1.

Leaders will exchange opinions on current topics of the international agenda, including the joint work within the framework of the Group of Twenty, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Kremlin added.

Strategic stability, terrorism combating, the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the situation in Afghanistan are among possible topics, aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said last week.