Russia-UAE trade turnover hits fresh all-time high surpassing $4 bln, says PM Mishustin

DUBAI, December 4. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hit a record level of $3.3 bln in 2020, whereas in ten months of this year it exceeded $4 bln, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the opening ceremony of the National Day of the Russian Federation at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Saturday.

In 2020 "mutual trade turnover reached a record level of $3.3 bln, whereas in ten months of this year bilateral trade soared by almost 75% to over $4 bln," hitting "a fresh all-time high," he said.