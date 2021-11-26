‘Inflammatory media crusade’: Diplomat bashes West’s claims of Russia’s threat to Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The claims of Russia’s threat to Ukraine advanced by the United States, NATO and Kiev should be viewed only as provocations to create tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The collective West sees it as an absolutely normal strategy to foment tension and fuel strife by carrying out some inflammatory media and political crusades in some regions of the world. This is how these moves should be viewed," the Russian diplomat said during a live broadcast of TV Channel One.

As the spokeswoman stressed, Moscow has the ability to "repel these provocations and in all directions."

"That is why, these allegations by NATO and the United States and, all the more so, by Ukraine, should be treated only as a provocation. This is what they’ve been perfecting over the recent years. That’s the domain they have excelled at," the diplomat insisted.