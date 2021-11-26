Russian diplomat insists only negotiations, not force, can solve Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The internal Ukrainian crisis cannot be resolved by force, but it is possible to overcome the conflict only by way of negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One on Friday.

"No option of resolving [the Ukrainian crisis] through force exists. The only way is through negotiations aimed at both sides hearing each other out and arriving at a mutual understanding," she said.

The diplomat noted that despite the Ukrainian leadership’s actions, the implementation of the Minsk Accords is supported by the international community and must be fulfilled.

"The signatures of the parties are at the bottom of this document, making it obligatory since it is now part of the UN Security Council resolution, which is binding upon the entire international community," she indicated.

The spokeswoman also took a swipe at the West’s remarks about the "Russian threat" to Kiev, saying that they "really reveal the essence of the process of the internal conflict in Ukraine." She went on to further slam these comments as distorted.