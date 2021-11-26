Azerbaijan says handed over two Armenian nationals to Armenia

BAKU, November 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijan handed over two Armenian nationals to Armenia, including a prisoner of war taken during hostilities earlier this month, the Azeri State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said on Friday.

Azerbaijan "handed over two citizens of Armenian origin to Armenia on November 26," the commission said in a statement. "One of them is Aramyan Arin Zhirayevich, who was detained wounded during the hostilities that took place at the state border on November 16, 2021, as a result of Armenia’s provocations."

Aramyan was provided with medical assistance, the statement said.

The other person, Mikhran Musaelyan, had been detained while entering an area where Azeri troops were stationed, according to the commission. An investigation found that the man was a civilian and simply lost his way, the statement said.

On November 16, violent clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out at their border. Yerevan said the Azeri military began advancing into Armenian territory, threatening the highway that connects the Armenian capital with the country’s southern regions and Iran. Baku pinned the blame on Yerevan, saying the Armenian armed forces had staged a provocation by attacking Azeri positions.

In response to the events, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held phone talks with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation later returned to normal after Azerbaijan and Armenia sought to stabilize it, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.