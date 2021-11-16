Putin, Armenian PM discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, discussing the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"During the phone call, initiated by Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation following a number of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Pashinyan agreed to remain in contact on the matter.

Intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces broke out in the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region on Tuesday. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions, wounding two service members. The Armenian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Azerbaijan's armed forces had shelled Armenian positions on the eastern border, causing casualties.