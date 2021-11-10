Two large groups of illegal migrants break through Belarusian-Polish border - radio

WARSAW, November 10. /TASS/. Two large groups of illegal migrants have managed to break through the Polish border from the territory of Belarus, Polskie Radio Bialystok reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the local border guard department said that in both cases, the migrants stormed and destroyed border fences and barriers.

According to border guards, the incident took place near the villages of Bialowieza and Krynki. Overall, several dozens of migrants managed to break through. Some of them were returned to the territory of Belarus, while others are still at large.

The situation remains calm at the migrant camp near the Kuznica-Bruzhi border crossing, where several hundreds of refugees are currently staying.

"According to Polish services, the migrants received food from the Belarusians today. The foreigners have tents, sleeping bags, and they make fires in the evening to get warm. Belarusian [law enforcement] services are watching them constantly," the report says.

According to estimates of the Polish border guards, about 2,000-4,000 illegal migrants seeking to get into the European Union are staying in Belarus in the immediate vicinity of the Polish border.