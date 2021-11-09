Lavrov calls on EU to avoid double standards over Belarusian-Polish border situation

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the European Union countries to avoid double standards in addressing the migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania.

"It is necessary to avoid double standards in this situation and use a common approach in what concerns the European Union nations’ position," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It is inadmissible to use different standards to Poland and Italy when Brussels considers the issue how Warsaw and Rome are behaving in relation to migrant influxes. It is also necessary to avoid double standards in relation to the countries where the refugees are coming from," he said.

The Russian top diplomat recalled that when refugees were reaching Europe from Turkey, the European Union allocated funds to keep them in Turkey. "Why cannot they help Belarus like this? Belarus also needs money to ensure normal conditions for the refugees Lithuania and Poland are reluctant to let in. These people don’t want to stay in Belarus or Turkey, they want to go to Europe, which has been advertising its lifestyles for years. One should be accountable for one’s actions," Lavrov stressed.

"This crisis stems from the policy NATO and EU countries have been pursuing in the Middle East and North Africa for years, trying to impose a better life and the Western vision of democracy on them," he said, adding that Iraq, Libya, and Syria fell victim of this policy.