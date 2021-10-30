G20 countries to draft measures for boosting global healthcare — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) ministers of healthcare and finance agreed to set up a working group to draft initiatives aimed at boosting the global healthcare system, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website on Saturday.

G20 healthcare and finance ministers met in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday, October 29.

"The ministers agreed to set up a special working group of finance and healthcare ministries to prepare a set of proposals in 2022, aimed at strengthening the global healthcare system and ensuring preparedness for response and prevention of future pandemics," the statement says.

According to the statement, G20 plans to take measures for achieving global vaccination goals of at least 40% of population in all countries by the end of 2021 and of 70% - by mid-2022, as was recommended by the World Health Organization.

Apart from that, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also reiterated the importance of large-scale vaccination.

"In order to defeat the virus as soon as possible, large-scale vaccination is necessary. To that end, we need to provide access to vaccines on a non-discriminatory basis, allocate funds for their production and to resolve vaccine recognition matters promptly," Siluanov said.