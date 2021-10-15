US invited to participate in Moscow talks on Afghanistan — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A US delegation has been invited to join the Moscow talks on Afghanistan on October 20, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov reported on Friday.

"[They are] invited," he said, responding to a question on the matter on the margins of the 13th Russian International Studies Association Convention in Moscow’s MGIMO University.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that next week Russia would expect a representative delegation of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) to take part in the Moscow talks on Afghanistan. The Moscow format was established in 2017 on the basis of a six-party consultation mechanism of the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, and Pakistan.