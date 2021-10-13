Nuland hails "frank, productive review" of US-Russia relations at talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has highly appreciated "the frank, productive review" of US-Russia relations with Yury Ushakov, the Russian president’s foreign policy aide, at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Very much appreciated the frank, productive review of US-Russia relations with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Ushakov at the Kremlin this morning. We remain committed to a stable, predictable relationship," Spokesperson for the US embassy in Moscow Jason Rebholz wrote on Twitter citing Nuland as saying.

On Wednesday, Nuland held talks with Ushakov and Russian Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak.

On Tuesday, Nuland’s talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov were held at the Russian Foreign Ministry and lasted more than an hour and a half. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin also took part in the meeting.