US servicewoman attacked by Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss military base - report

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. Several Afghan refugees attacked a woman at a US Armed Forces base in New Mexico, Fox News reported Friday.

According to the report, the incident happened on September 19, when a small group of Afghan men attacked a servicewoman at Fort Bliss. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) initiated a probe into the incident.

Fort Bliss command stated that additional security measures will be introduced at the base, including reinforced patrols, additional lights and the mutual support system (when at least two people remain in a constant visual contact).

There is currently no information about the condition of the servicewoman or the suspects’ identities.

According to the Washington Post, over 60,000 Afghan citizens have been evacuated to the US since August 17. The US Administration stated its intention to accept about 95,000 Afghans and requested about 6$.4 billion from the Congress for that.