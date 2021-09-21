UN General Assembly High-Level week kicks off in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly High-Level week - a general political discussion with the participation of heads of states, governments and ministries - kicked off in the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres traditionally speaks the first, outlines the main tasks and challenges facing the international community. He will be followed by Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and the US’ Joe Biden.

The High-Level week will last until September 27. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak on September 25. Other participants include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - over 70 world leaders in total.

Due to the pandemic, the High-Level week takes place in a hybrid format: some countries will present their addresses on a video. Sanitary restrictions remain in place in the UN headquarters, and the media are not allowed to the General Assembly Hall.