French top diplomat set to discuss Ukraine, Afghanistan and Iran with Russia’s Lavrov

NEW YORK, September 21. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to meet for talks with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov during the UN General Assembly in New York this week to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal as well as the recent developments in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Speaking at a news conference in New York late on Monday, Le Drian said he intended to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal with China and Russia, particularly, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at their meeting this week.

Developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine are also planned to be discussed with Lavrov, according to the French foreign minister.