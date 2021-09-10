Moscow expects US Embassy to report real reason for Sullivan’s summoning — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia expects that the US Embassy in Moscow will report the true reason for the summoning of Ambassador John Sullivan to the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram channel Friday.

"I’ve seen three [different] reasons for the summoning of the US envoy to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Actually, the Foreign Ministry did the summoning, and the Foreign Ministry knows the true reason for it," Zakharova said. "There is only one reason - the interference in the Russian elections. We hope this is what the US diplomats will report back to Washington, not what the US embassy said in its detached from reality press release."

Earlier, the US Embassy claimed that Sullivan was summoned to the Ministry to "discuss bilateral relations" and Joe Biden’s intent for stable and predictable relations with Moscow.

On Friday, Sullivan visited the Russian Foreign Ministry where he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. The Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian diplomat presented the US envoy with proof of US IT giants’ violation of the Russian law ahead of the State Duma elections and pointed at the unacceptability of meddling in Russia’s internal affairs.