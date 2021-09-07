Taliban to comply with int’l law norms not in conflict with Islamic law — supreme leader

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) government of Afghanistan will comply with the norms of international law that do not contradict the Islamic law, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada said in a statement published by Reuters Tuesday.

"In the future, all matters of governance and life in Afghanistan will be regulated by the laws of the Holy Sharia," the Taliban leader said in his first statement.

Akhundzada underscored the Taliban’s readiness to comply with the norms of the international law that are "not in conflict with Islamic law."

The leader congratulated the people of Afghanistan with liberation from "foreign rule." The statement noted that the interim Taliban government must start working "as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the membership of the interim government. As was expected, Akhundzada did not take any office in it.