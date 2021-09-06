Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud is safe, spokesman says

TEHRAN, September 6. /TASS/. Leader of the resistance forces based in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province Ahmad Massoud is safe, Foreign Relations Head of the National Resistance Front Ali Maisam Nazary wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"My leader and brother Ahmad Massoud is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon," the tweet reads.

After the United States announced plans for its troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under its control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Those unwilling to accept Taliban rule organized a resistance movement in the Panjshir Valley, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the late field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh called on the Afghan people to support the resistance leader. Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier that the movement had secured full control over the Panjshir province.