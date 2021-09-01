Russia-EU drug dialogue gains special importance amid Afghanistan developments - envoy

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The relevance of the dialogue between Russia and the European Union aiming to stop the spread of drugs is increasing dramatically amid the recent events in Afghanistan, Russia’s envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

"In this situation, the relevance of our drug problem dialogue with Europe increases many-fold," he said.

Chizhov also voiced hope that EU partners will get an additional reason to boost cooperation and dialogue with Russia amid the Afghanistan developments.

The Taliban mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance.