Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada likely to become supreme leader of Afghanistan — TV

NEW DELHI, August 31. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) is contemplating appointing Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada as the supreme leader of Afghanistan, News-18 TV reported on Tuesday, citing its sources.

According to the TV channel, the Taliban intends to base its government structure on the Iranian one, making the supreme leader to be the head of state as well as the highest political and religious authority. Hibatullah Akhundzada is rumored to assume this position. He has never spoke in public and his whereabouts have remained largely unknown. The sources also added that he is likely to become the head of the supreme council.

The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and their entire mission in Afghanistan on August 30. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 and became the longest US overseas campaign in history was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021. After this decision was announced, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. The Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan.