Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan’s Baghlan Province remains tense — source

CAIRO, August 25. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan Province, where fighting between members of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and resistance forces has been raging on, remains tense, a regional source told TASS on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian situation in Baghlan is extremely difficult. There are problems with vital supplies. Besides, the Taliban continue violence against civilians," the source pointed out.

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who refused to recognize the Taliban’s seizure of power and declared himself caretake president, accused the Taliban of disrupting fuel and food supplies to the Baghlan Province’s Andarab District and abducting local residents. Mohammad Massoud Andarabi, who served as Interior Minister under President Ashraf Ghani, in turn, called on international rights organizations to investigate the Taliban’s actions in Andarab. A source told TASS on August 21 that militants had regained control of Andarab, which had earlier been taken by militia forces.

Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance and seized control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Subsequently, Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance against the Taliban.