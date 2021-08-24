Tajikistan to notify CSTO, if situation with Afghan refugees gets worse

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Tajikistan will notify the Collective Security Treaty Organization through the Coordination Council for Struggle against Illegal Migration, should the situation with Afghan refugees get worse, CSTO press-secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov has said.

"In the light of the military-political situation in Afghanistan, if there is a potential threat of mass crossing of the borders of CSTO member-states by asylum seekers the Tajik side will dispatch a notification to the CSTO Secretariat for further distribution among the Coordination Council's members," Zainetdinov said.

According to the press secretary, among other security issues the heads of state examined the situation with refugees and migration flows from Afghanistan. Also, the presidents issued instructions to formulate proposals for consideration at the forthcoming CSTO Council's session in Dushanbe.

"The Coordination Council's session ended with the signing of a protocol. A decision was made to hold the council's next meeting in Armenia in 2022," Zainetdinov said.

He added that the participants in the meeting had assessed positively the work done to control the migration processes and resist illegal migration, as well as confirmed the need for pooling efforts to resist illegal migration.