Argentinian health minister sets off for Moscow to discuss Sputnik V supplies

BUENOS AIRES, August 16. /TASS/. Argentina’s Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini have left for Moscow to discuss supplies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Argentinian health ministry said on Monday.

"They will discuss with the Gamaleya Center a schedule of supplies, will share the results of joint study of [vaccine] combination, and will receive information about the progress in the study of vaccination among children and teenagers, which is being conducted in this country, and of the use of booster doses," it said.

According to the ministry, Vizzoti and Nicolini also plan to meet with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to discuss a schedule of the vaccine supplies to Argentina.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier, commenting on media reports about Sputnik V shortages in Argentina, that Moscow would fulfill its liabilities under contract with foreign partners in a phased mode, since its priority is vaccination of its own population. Meanwhile, the RDIF pledged its was working to ensure "further uninterrupted supplies" of the vaccine to Argentina.