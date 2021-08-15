Over 80 Afghan military cross into Uzbekistan on Saturday, Foreign Ministry reports

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/./TASS/. At least 84 military from Afghanistan crossed into Uzbekistan on Saturday, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated on Sunday.

"On August 14, 2021, a group of 84 military from the Afghan Armed Forces crossed the border at one of the sections of the state border with Afghanistan, and was detained by border patrol units," the statement said. The Afghan military "did not offer resistance and asked for help, including medical, for three wounded," it added.

The ministry said the Afghan military received necessary assistance, they also received meals and were temporarily accommodated. The ministry is in talks with Afghanistan on the return of the Afghan military to their homeland and on the settlement of the situation in the area of the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge. The only border checkpoint goes across the bridge.