Taliban seize Afghanistan’s Logar province

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Members of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) have gained control of Afghanistan’s Logar Province located southeast of Kabul, The Associated Press reported on Saturday citing local officials.

According to an Afghan lawmaker, Taliban militants have established control over the entire province, including its capital. They are currently less than 80 kilometers away from Kabul.

After the US announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against government forces. According to various reports, its members control up to 85% of Afghanistan’s territory, including areas on the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The Taliban have captured more than half of the country’s provincial capitals, including the city of Puli Alam, just 50 kilometers away from Kabul.