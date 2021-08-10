Iran hopes for swift delivery of all doses of Russian vaccine, Ambassador says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Tehran hopes that Russia will deliver the remaining doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus to Iran soon according to the agreement concluded between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said during a discussion at the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund on Tuesday.

"We have a contract with Russia for 62 mln doses [of the vaccine]. To date, we have received 1,020,000 doses. Certainly, we would prefer for the remaining part of the vaccines to be delivered to Iran as soon as possible," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the vaccine may become a very "good instrument in the development of public diplomacy" between the two countries. "We realize that Russia, of course, should boost its own production so we do not see any evil intent in this issue. We think that the Russian government is exerting an enormous effort in order to fulfill its contractual obligations," the diplomat added. "Our request is for Russia to deliver more of the vaccine to our country as soon as possible," he concluded.

Iran approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country on January 26.