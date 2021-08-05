Russian doctors cure 101-year-old woman of COVID-19

IVANOVO, August 5. /TASS/. Doctors in Russia's Ivanovo Region have cured a 101-year-old woman of COVID-19, although she was in a severe condition, regional Health Minister Artur Fokin said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Yesterday, we had such an interesting case: a woman aged 101, who had been successfully treated from COVID-19, was discharged from the cardiac dispensary. Let me remind you that our hospital receives those who are in a moderate or severe condition," Fokin stated, noting that he could not provide further details on the patient since it contradicts the legislation on medical secrecy.

In the last 24 hours, the Ivanovo Region, in western Russia, registered 121 coronavirus cases, while over 41,000 cases of infection and 1,401 deaths due to it have been reported since the start of the pandemic. More than 1,230 patients are receiving treatment in the region’s COVID-19 hospitals, including 48 of them on ventilators. Some 280,000 citizens (57%) have received the first vaccine dose, while as many as 218,800 people have been fully inoculated.