COVID-19 cases in Russia to remain stable in July, early August — expert

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The stabilization phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia, observed at the moment, will last for July and early August, said Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

"Since active growth of cases began in the first ten days of June, we are now apparently entering the phase of stabilization, which will last throughout July and, apparently, the beginning of August," he said.

"Only after that a downward trend is possible," the expert said, adding that every outbreak of an infectious disease includes the phases of growth, stabilization and decline, each lasting about a month.

Gorelov added that this is an optimistic scenario, possible only if people vaccinate and comply with anti-epidemic measures. In his words, Russia’s current epidemiological situation is quite difficult.

A map showing the spread of infection in Russia looks like "a patchwork quilt," the expert said. Some regions have already entered the stabilization phase, while others are still in the phase of growth, he added. Contrary to previous trends, the growth in cases is now observed mostly in regions.

"When cases began to spike, the growth was mostly due to cases in the two largest cities [Moscow and St. Petersburg]. At present, incidence grows primarily due to cases in Russian regions," he said.

According to the latest statistics, about 187.3 mln people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 4 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 5,833,175 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,236,214 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 144,492 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.