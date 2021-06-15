Aliyev, Erdogan sign declaration on allied ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey

BAKU, June 15. /TASS/. Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have signed the declaration on allied relations between the two countries in the town of Shusha.

"The agreement that we signed has historic importance," Aliyev told reporters after putting his signature on the document. According to him, the agreement covers all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including the defense sphere. Aliyev and Erdogan signed the declaration after completing their one-on-one talks.

Erdogan is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan and travelled to the town of Shusha, which was handed over to Baku after the recent hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh on June 15. The two presidents held negotiations in this town. It is expected that Erdogan will speak to the Azerbaijani parliament and attend the Euro 2020 football match between Turkey and Wales on June 16.