US wants to cooperate with Russia on strategic stability, Syria and Arctic - White House

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The United States believes it could work with Russia on strategic stability, humanitarian access in Syria, issues related to Arctic, and a number of other areas, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, told reporters on Sunday. The transcript of the conversation was published by the White House press service.

According to him, the United States is considering the possibility of interaction with Russia in a number of areas, if this is in the interests of both sides. At the same time, Washington reserves the right to "send a clear message" to Moscow about "those harmful actions" of the Russian side, Sullivan said.

"We will see where we get. There’s the question of strategic stability. There’s the question of Syria and humanitarian access. There are issues related to the Arctic. There are other places where it would be in our interest to find a basis to work with Russia," Sullivan said.

Earlier, Kremlin and the White House reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet in Geneva on June16.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.