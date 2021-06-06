German counterintelligence chief says Russia increased intelligence activity in Germany

BERLIN, June 6. /TASS/. President of Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, a counterintelligence service, Thomas Haldenwang, has claimed that the activity of Russia’s intelligence service in Germany has reached the Cold War-era level.

"We see that Russia has increased its activity dramatically," he said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. "Today’s level was seen only during the Cold War era." In his words, Moscow’s methods are allegedly "becoming coarser and the means - more brutal." He recalled the 2019 murder of a Georgian national in Berlin. The German side claims that Russia was behind the incident, despite Moscow’s repeated refutations.

Apart from that, Germany keeps on accusing Russia od spying activities, however, giving no evidence to back these allegations.

Haldenwang also said he though right-wing extremism was the most serious threat to Germany’s democracy and security. He noted tat his countries special services were concerned over the spread of radical propaganda on the internet.