White House hoping that US-Russia leaders’ summit will restore stability

WASHINGTON, May 25. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will take place in Geneva on June 16, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," she reported.

The White House statement was issued simultaneously with the Kremlin’s one. "The two presidents will discuss the current status of and prospects for bilateral relations, strategic stability problems, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts," the Kremlin noted.

Biden will be in Europe in June for the G7 and NATO summits. The G7 club will meet in the UK on June 11-13, while the North Atlantic Alliance leaders will convene on June 14 in Brussels.

On April 13, Putin and Biden had the second phone call since the US leader assumed office, Biden then proposed a personal meeting in a third country to his Russian counterpart.