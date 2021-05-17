Belarus ready to respond to threats from NATO together with Russia - senior army official

MINSK, May 17. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to respond to threats from NATO together with Russia, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Igor Korol said in an interview with the STV channel.

"Our partners, our allies are ready to come to our assistance any time, to help us defend our state," he pointed out.

According to him, the two countries are getting ready for any kind of developments on the border. "We hold joint military exercises, we have increased the number of drills this year. Russian troops visit us for training and we hold joint drills, and our troops visit Russia to participate in joint exercises," Korol noted, adding that Belarus and Russia had joint air defenses.

When speaking about two violations of the Belarusian air space on the part of Poland, he said that the goal was to test Belarus’ ability to respond to aggression.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said earlier that Poland had twice violated the country’s air space.